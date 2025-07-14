Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Spain

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale was recorded off the Spanish coast. This is according to data from the National Geographic Institute.
According to its information, the epicenter was in the Mediterranean Sea near Cape Palos in the southeast of the kingdom.
The focus was at a depth of about 2 km. The earthquake was recorded at 07:13 local time.
According to media reports, tremors were felt in various towns in the autonomous communities of Murcia and Andalusia. No information about casualties or damage has been reported.