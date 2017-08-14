Baku asks Israeli company to test drone on Armenian positions

Israeli Defense Ministry probes allegation that Azerbaijan asked an Israeli firm to test an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Armenian positions, Jerusalem Post reported.

Earlier Israeli daily Maariv noted that the team of experts of Israeli Aeronautics Defense Systems arrived in Azerbaijan to complete the deal on the sale of its Orbiter 1K UAV, where they were asked to strike the Armenian positions.

According to the report, two Israelis, operating UAV, refused to do the request. After that senior representatives of the company began to operate the drone themselves, but did not achieve their goals.

The Defense Ministry said that while “as a rule, the Defense Ministry does not make it a practice to comment on issues involving military exports the claim is being examined by the relevant parties at the ministry.”

Aeronautics Defense Systems company strongly denied the information noting that they “never perform demonstrations using live fire” and that the operation of the craft is carried out by the purchaser and whatever occurs is the purchaser’s responsibility.