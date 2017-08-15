Armenia soldier found hanged in uncle’s home

Russia waterbomber plane conducts 3rd flight over Armenia forest reserve on fire

Armenia official: Fire covers substantial part of forest reserve

Ucom suggests buying a quality and affordable smartphone

Canada’s Armenians urge campaign to cancel export of armored vehicles to Azerbaijan

UN to allocate $ 5.9 million to drought-affected people in North Korea

Activist: OSCE Minsk Group created to protect interests of these states

Karabakh parliament speaker, Belgium Catholic Church delegation discuss Artsakh-Belgian ties

NYT: Rupert Murdoch urges Trump to fire Steve Bannon

Armenia U16 women’s national basketball team wins European championship

Trump and Shinzo Abe talk on phone to discuss North Korea

Analyst: North Korea issue pushed Karabakh conflict to background

Iran threatens US to quit nuclear deal

Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor is isolated

Yet-undetermined object explodes in Armenia village, 1 dead

Floods kill more than 100 people in North India

Quake hits Armenia

Newspaper: Where will Armenia PM spend his vacation?

Global oil prices are up

Trump: US is ready to respond to North Korea's any threat

Firefighting waterbomber aircraft from Russia conducts first flight over Armenia major fire area

Armenian woman deported from Netherlands, her 2 children go into hiding

Pentagon: If North Korea fires at US it could “escalate into war”

Gladys Berejiklian: I hope to visit Armenia next year as Premier of New South Wales

Shots fired in Armenia’s Vanadzor (PHOTOS)

Armenian President to call consultation over forest fires

Russian jet to start putting out fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest at dawn

Expert: Fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest indicates omissions in technical equipment

ARMROSS President: Oleg Kuznetsov’s book poses threat to interethnic relations

Jet of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations lands in Yerevan

Expert: Initiative of Armenia’s Heritage Party will not be a success

Armenian President condoles with his Egyptian counterpart

Research: Buyers don't want iPhone 8 for $1,000

Virk Party: Georgian officials urge Javakheti residents to return, but create no conditions

Newborn found in Armenia village has no defects

Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union heads of governments

Honey and Berry Festival is held in Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)

Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Karen Karapetyan on his birthday

Russian Il-76 sets out to Armenia for putting out fire in state reserve

Trump announces about his return to Washington

Ambassador: New Armenian church in Russia can be religious tourism center

Dollar drops, euro gains value in Armenia

Newborn found in Armenian village

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Armenian military analyst: Maariv's report is serious blow to Azerbaijan's image

Karabakh army soldier killed in Azerbaijani shelling

Russia’s Medvedev to visit Armenia

EAEU countries’ PMs discuss union’s development

Baku asks Israeli company to test drone on Armenian positions

Armenia official: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ second mission is pushed to forefront

US investigation against China can trigger trade war

Shavarsh Kocharyan: Turkey does not sell weapons to and does not arm Armenia

Lawyer: Situation over Lapshin's extradition to Israel will be decided in next 7-10 days

Armenia environment ministry takes part in firefighting efforts at forest state reserve

Russia soldier drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Armenia asks Russia for help in putting out forest state reserve fire

Global oil prices falling

Kazakhstan’s President receives PMs of Eurasian Union states

Garo Paylan visits Armenian cemetery of Turkey’s Van

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Astana

Armenia, Belarus PMs discuss economic relations

17 killed in Burkina Faso restaurant attack

Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor still not put out after 4 days

US teen plans to run for state governor

Expert: Armenia is among leaders according to cancer mortality

Armenia։ Free communication on Internet pushes out mobile and wire communication?

Javakheti Armenians to start learning Georgian

Turkish policemen beat girls, who turn to them for help

Environmentalist: Armenia needs environmental police

Armenian Apostolic Church marks Feast of Assumption of Holy Mother (PHOTOS)

Barcelona residents are against tourists

Italian man tries to weigh hashish on supermarket scales

Environmentalist: It is necessary to save Armenia’s Lake Parz

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discuss North Korea

Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve still on fire

August 13 marks International Left‑Handers Day

Environmentalist: One shouldn’t make fun of Sevan

Armenia marks Assumption of Holy Mother of God

Man wanted by Poland Interpol is detained in Armenia

Floods, landslides kill over 20 people in Nepal

Japan deploys missile defense systems due to North Korea threat

Numerous Armenia fire and rescue squads take part in firefighting at forest state reserve (PHOTOS)

Obama to soon return to politics?

Nearly 3.5 million North Korea volunteers sign up for military service to fight against US

Reporters Without Borders condemns Azerbaijan for pressure on independent media

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired more than 2,200 shots within one week

Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 24

Armenia army chief heads for Moscow

Fire breaks out in Armenia forest state reserve national park

FM receives Portugal MP, they discuss Karabakh’s international recognition

Armenia Investigative Committee: According to testimony, Vayots Dzor fire was caused by spark from car muffler

Risky centers of major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are put out (PHOTOS)

Man falls into valley, dies on the spot in Karabakh

Man detained on suspicion of causing major fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, 1 dead

Car burns down in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Trump to North Korea: I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said

