PicsArt Launches iMessage App for Stickers

Making Self-Expression Fun And Easy When Chatting With Friends

[Yerevan, August 22, 2017] – PicsArt, the leading image editing app and creative social network, with over 90 million monthly active users, launches support for an iMessage app that gives iMessage users access to over 2,000,000 custom stickers. PicsArt now enables easy sticker search, creation, and drag and drop capabilities for sharing stickers with friends, directly in an iMessage conversation.

PicsArt’s iMessage app leverages the creative power of PicsArt’s community which produces thousands of public stickers daily. Using PicsArt’s 3,000+ editing tools, filters, AI magic effects, text and fonts, the PicsArt community has produced stickers for every emotion. All these stickers give iMessage users exactly what they need for a perfect response in any conversation. Need a magic unicorn sticker, a cool pair of sunglasses or a unique birthday wish? PicsArt has it all. You can even create a custom sticker on the spot.

Starting today, iOS users can install PicsArt’s new iMessage app on an iPhone or iPad to (1) Search PicsArt’s growing repository of free-to-use community stickers (2) Create personalized stickers by taking a selfie or photo with PicsArt and cutting out a portion of the image (3) Drag and drop stickers anywhere in an iMessage conversation, even outside the message bubbles, to make the conversation experience more fun and creative.

“The growth of sticker creation on PicsArt is tremendous. We now have over 2 million custom stickers and more than 10 million free-to-edit images which makes PicsArt one of the largest libraries of free-to-use images in the world,” said Argam DerHartunian, VP of Product at PicsArt. “With our PicsArt iMessage app, we’re making conversations fun and letting friends express themselves with stickers!”

To start using PicsArt’s iMessage app:

Download PicsArt Photo Editor and Collage Maker for iOS Open iMessage on the iOS mobile device to initiate a new message, tap arrow on left Select the App Store for iMessage icon, tap the app drawer icon (4 dots) in bottom left Select the PicsArt app and search for a sticker or create your own. Once you’ve selected the sticker you want to use, simply drag and drop it anywhere in the conversation. It’s that easy!

In addition to iMessage, PicsArt stickers can also be shared on all major social channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About PicsArt

PicsArt is the leading image editing app and creative social network. PicsArt makes it easy to step up your photo editing game, remix pictures with friends, make stickers and share your creations with the world. It’s the one free apps that lets you be truly creative with over 3,000 editing features, special effects, and over 10 million #freetoedit images. PicsArt has over 2 million #freetoedit custom community stickers, making it one of the largest open-source repositories of content in the world. With more than 400 million installs and 90 million monthly active users, PicsArt spans the globe and is available in 20 languages. PicsArt is free on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Download the app now or visit www.picsart.com for more information.