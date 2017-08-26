OSCE media representative calls for immediate release of Turan agency director in Azerbaijan

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today called for the immediate release of prominent Azerbaijani journalist and media expert Mehman Aliyev.

“There is every reason to believe that Mehman Aliyev’s detention and arrest is politically motivated and I respectfully call upon the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately and unconditionally release the journalist and guarantee that his fundamental freedoms are not violated further,” Désir said. He noted that there is no need to keep a journalist in detention for the sake of the investigation, or to block the activities of the Azerbaijani privately-owned news agency Turan, of which Mehman Aliyev is the director.

Mehman Aliyev was detained on 24 August. Today, the Yasamal district court decided to arrest him for an initial period of three months. He is charged with economic crimes.

Earlier tax officials claimed that the news agency had not paid taxes and owed the State an amount equivalent to approximately 18,600 euros. The officials also searched the news agency's office and seized documents. Turan has denied any wrongdoing and later announced that it would have to suspend its activities as of September.

In a letter to the authorities sent on 17 August, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media urged authorities “to carefully review the charges brought against Turan and to refrain from any measure that could impede the work of the news agency which contributes to media pluralism in the country.”

“Mehman Aliyev has frequently been invited as a speaker and expert to the South Caucasus Media Conferences held by the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, most recently in May 2017, and at the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meetings. He is known to be a thoughtful, trusted and deeply respected colleague,” the Representative said.

Désir also stressed that his Office remains ready to assist Azerbaijan in improving media freedom and journalists’ safety and that he looks forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with the authorities both in Vienna and in Baku.