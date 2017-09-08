US to allocate additional $1.5mn for demining works in Karabakh

The United States Congress has approved Congressman David Valadao’s initiative, which will help save the lives of people living in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
By the decision of the Congress, the US will allocate an additional $1.5 million for further demining works in Karabakh.
In all likelihood, the final draft of the US foreign allocations will be voted on at the Congress on Friday evening, reported the Voice of America Armenian service.
Ever since 2000, the US has constantly provided a considerable amount of funding to HALO Trust organization to carry out demining works in Karabakh. And the $1.5 million to be allocated this time will enable this organization to continue this important work in Artsakh.