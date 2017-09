YEREVAN. – A 13-year-old boy wounded in Azerbaijani shelling in the schoolyard during the April war is walking with a metal device in his leg.

Vardan Andreasyan underwent the second surgery this summer, but he has not fully recovered yet.

“The school is next to their house, and he is just walking to school. Vardan does not need crutches despite metal in his leg. The device will be there for several months,” one of his family members said.