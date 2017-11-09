Kremlin: Putin to meet Trump on November 10

President of Russia and the U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Friday, November 10, Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov said.
According to his words, the time is currently being accommodated.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin is ready to meet Trump within the framework of the APEC summit in Vietnam, which will be held on November 10-11.
Earlier, the U.S. president called the possible negotiations with the Russian leader very important. According to his words, Moscow can help enhance the pressure on Pyongyang. Trump is going to discuss with Putin the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
Two leaders last met within the framework of G20 summit in Germany in July.