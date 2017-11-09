News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.22
EUR
563.77
RUB
8.2
Show news feed
Kremlin: Putin to meet Trump on November 10
Kremlin: Putin to meet Trump on November 10
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Russia and the U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Friday, November 10, Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov said.

According to his words, the time is currently being accommodated.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin is ready to meet Trump within the framework of the APEC summit in Vietnam, which will be held on November 10-11.

Earlier, the U.S. president called the possible negotiations with the Russian leader very important. According to his words, Moscow can help enhance the pressure on Pyongyang. Trump is going to discuss with Putin the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Two leaders last met within the framework of G20 summit in Germany in July.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news