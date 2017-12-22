News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Georgia: Armenia can supply goods to Russia through South Ossetia in case of emergency
Georgia: Armenia can supply goods to Russia through South Ossetia in case of emergency
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The agreement of Georgia with the Swiss company SGS allows cargo transportation to Russia through South Ossetia in case of emergency on Kazbegi-Upper Lars highway. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, reports Sputnik-Georgia.

According to him, the agreement meets the interests of Georgia.

Kvirikashvili said that Turkey, Armenia and other countries that use the transit potential of the country can take advantage of this corridor in the emergency situation. But he repeated that it is only a one-sided signing. Kvirikashvili added that they continue negotiations, because certain conditions put forward by Russia are unacceptable for them.

Agreements on the mechanisms of customs administration and monitoring of goods were achieved only after the third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, got down the veto on Russia's accession to the WTO, but only on the condition that trade corridors from Russia will pass through Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and also the parties will invite international mediators to control the flow of goods and for their marking.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Tents pitched, field kitchen set up at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint (PHOTOS)
There is a risk of avalanche in the area…
 Armenia buses, trucks stuck at Georgia-Russia border checkpoint
The Armenian side has no clear information...
 Azerbaijan-Iran railways to be launched on December 25
Azerbaijan and Iran discussed customs procedures…
 “One belt, one road” initiative: China plans to build railway in Panama
The Chinese authorities and the government of Panama signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of railway transport...
 Armenian, Georgian ministers discuss construction of tunnel near Lars checkpoint
The sides also discussed issues related to construction works to expand the roadway in the neutral zone between Georgia and Russia ...
 Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to create transport corridor
The document was signed on the sidelines of the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA VII) in Ashgabat...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news