Georgia: Armenia can supply goods to Russia through South Ossetia in case of emergency

The agreement of Georgia with the Swiss company SGS allows cargo transportation to Russia through South Ossetia in case of emergency on Kazbegi-Upper Lars highway. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, reports Sputnik-Georgia.
According to him, the agreement meets the interests of Georgia.
Kvirikashvili said that Turkey, Armenia and other countries that use the transit potential of the country can take advantage of this corridor in the emergency situation. But he repeated that it is only a one-sided signing. Kvirikashvili added that they continue negotiations, because certain conditions put forward by Russia are unacceptable for them.
Agreements on the mechanisms of customs administration and monitoring of goods were achieved only after the third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, got down the veto on Russia's accession to the WTO, but only on the condition that trade corridors from Russia will pass through Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and also the parties will invite international mediators to control the flow of goods and for their marking.