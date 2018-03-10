President Vladimir Putin stated that after the expiry of the START III (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) between the United States and Russia, the latter is ready to continue dialogue on nuclear disarmament, but added that when they are acquiring weapons that can easily breach all anti-ballistic missile systems, they no longer consider the reduction of ballistic missiles and warheads to be highly critical, reported Interfax news agency.
Putin explained that they “agree to a reduction or to retaining current terms, to a reduction in delivery vehicles and warheads.”
The Russian president added that all the systems, which he mentioned in his message addressed to the Russian Federal Assembly, can easily breach the US missile defense, and said all the respective tests were successful.