STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 220 times, from March 4 to 10.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 2,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and from different-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units primarily refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their combat task.