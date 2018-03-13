There are no major obstacles to the ratification of the EU-Armenia agreement that was signed in November, Deputy Director General at EU's DG Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Katarina Mathernova told the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent.

"I do not know whether the agreement will be ratified this year, but I do not see major obstacles. I do not see it being as complicated as in the case of Ukraine because there was a referendum in the Netherlands that quite significantly extended the process. Plus it was a much deeper agreement," she said.

Mathernova noted that she does not know whether the agreement will be ratified by the EU member states this year but she does not see it is going to be any particularly complicated process on the EU side.

"On your side, you had constitutional changes, you will have a new prime minister, so presumably it is going to be smooth on your side," she emphasized.