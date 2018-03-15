YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is on an official visit to the Danish capital city of Copenhagen, on Wednesday met with tax minister Karsten Lauritzen of Denmark.
The interlocutors discussed the avenues for the promotion of Armenian-Danish trade and economic ties, informed the Press, Information, and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Also, the ministers shared the view that the formation of a relevant legal framework will contribute to the expansion of business contacts between the two countries.
And at the end of their talk, Nalbandian and Lauritzen signed the convention between Armenia and Denmark on the relief for double taxation of income and property, and on the prevention of tax evasion.