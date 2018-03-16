YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency of Armenia received a call, on Friday at 8:41am, according to which a person is threatening to throw himself off of Victory Bridge in capital city Yerevan.
A rescue squad, an operative team, and a psychological counselor were dispatched to the scene.
According to shamshyan.com, he demands that National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction head, Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, the MP elected from his district, or Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan come to speak with him.
According to the source, this man had resorted to such an action once before, but police and investigators had persuaded him not to take this step.