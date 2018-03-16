YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, who is on a working visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday met with secretary-in-charge Pyotr Ryabukhin of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA).

They underscored the strengthening of cooperation between the parliaments of the CSTO member countries, and reflected on the conflicts that exist in the CSTO expanse, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Armenian parliament deputy speaker highlighted the importance of solely pacific resolution of conflicts.

“The destructive statements and actions by the Azerbaijani leadership are reprehensible,” noted Sharmazanov. “The CSTO PA is obligated to strongly react to them.”

In his words, the current military exercises of Azerbaijan are conducted in violation of international standards.

Also, the interlocutors agreed to the impermissibility of militaristic rhetoric.