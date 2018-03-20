A major car crash has taken place Tuesday at around 9am, on an interstate highway in Russia.

A passenger van and a truck have collided, informed the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia.

Drivers of the two vehicles have died, and there are injured.

According to shamshyan.com, there are eight victims.

The passenger van is registered under a company in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The MES Center for Crisis Management and Rescue Service are ascertaining the circumstances behind this accident, with their Russian counterparts.