Istanbul authorities have banned the screening of Armenian-Iranian film Yeva at the International Filmmor Women’s Film Festival, on the grounds of the state of emergency and security issues in Turkey.

Festival representative Melek Özman told Bianet website of Turkey that the Azerbaijani consulate in Istanbul first wrote an official letter to the French Institute where the festival is taking place, and asked to cancel the screening of this film.

“Later, they petitioned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry,” she added, “even to our minister.”

Yeva, which was directed by Iranian Armenian filmmaker Anahit Abad, is an Armenian-language drama film, and a joint production of Armenia and Iran.

It tells the story of an Armenian woman who, after the death of her husband, runs away from his relatives, with her daughter, and hides in a village in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).