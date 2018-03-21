During the meeting with Saudi Arabian crown prince on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump commented on US withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal, the press service of the US President reported.

“Well, we’re going to see what happens. The Iran deal is coming up. It’s probably another month or so, and you’re going to see what I do. But Iran has not been treating that part of the world, or the world itself, appropriately. A lot of bad things are happening in Iran. The deal is coming up in one month, and you will see what happens,” said Trump.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump has waived off sanctions against Iran as required under a 2015 nuclear agreement but warned European allies and Congress it will be the last such waiver he signs if they fail to agree to radical changes.

In 2015, Iran, Russia Britain, China, the US, Germany and France adopted a joint comprehensive action plan, which provided for the lifting of sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic by the UN Security Council, the US and the EU over the former’s nuclear program. In return, Tehran pledged to limit its nuclear activities, placing its program under international control.