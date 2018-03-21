YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday elected President of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia.
The sole candidate was CC member, ex-Minister of Justice Hrayr Tovmasyan.
He was elected CC chief judge by a vote of 64 for and 27 against.
Subsequently, Tovmasyan approached the podium, thanked for the vote of confidence and pledged to be the president of a good CC and a good president of the CC.
The position of CC President was vacant ever since Gagik Harutyunyan was elected member and, subsequently, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council.
On March 12, NA Chairman Ara Babloyan issued a statement noting that he proposes Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy to the post of Constitutional Court President.