YEREVAN. – If Baku is seriously concerned about water access issues, it can discuss that with Stepanakert.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated about the aforementioned, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the accusations by an Azerbaijan MFA representative.

“In all likelihood, they celebrate Nowruz too much at the Azerbaijan MFA and abuse alcoholic drinks at workplace; the Baku official’s comments have no other explanation,” Balayan said. “If matters in connection with ensuring water accessibility and management of water resources seriously interest Baku, then they can discuss them with Stepanakert, which has repeatedly expressed such readiness. I believe Stepanakert is still ready to collaborate in this domain.”

The Azerbaijani MFA representative on Thursday made use of this topic to accuse Armenia. Despite its “concern” over water issues, Azerbaijan refuses to discuss this matter with the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).