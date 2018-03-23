Blogger Alexander Lapshin will pay a visit to Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, to take part in the 5th professional In Tour Expo 2018 international tourism exhibition.

“And I’m flying to Yerevan to a tourist exhibition,” he informed on his Facebook page. “I shall present the ‘To Baku in Lapshin’s Footsteps’ creator’s program. The program includes [Azerbaijan First Lady] Mehriban Aliyeva’s flight on private plane, all inclusive recreation at Kurdahan prison [in Azerbaijan] and the [Azerbaijan capital city] Baku Court on Grave Crimes. The price of the tour is contractual.

“I’m kidding. In reality, I will tell about travels at the exhibition. It will be interesting. You are welcome.”

The In Tour Expo 2018 exhibition will be held from April 20 to 22.

In late 2016, Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus, and based on his international search by Azerbaijan. Baku had “blacklisted” him for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Subsequently, Belarus extradited Lapshin to Azerbaijan, and a court in Baku sentenced him to three years in prison.

But on September 11, 2017, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed an order of granting pardon to this blogger.

Alexander Lapshin left Azerbaijan on September 14 and went to Israel.