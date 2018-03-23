A man, who had taken hostages at the supermarket in Trebes and claimed allegiance to Islamic State, has been shot dead by police, Telegraph reported.

According to the source, the attacker is 25-year-old Moroccan national.

At least three people were killed as the result of the attack.

As reported earlier, the mayor of Trebes, Eric Menassi said that hostages have been freed. One of the witnesses said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar, (God is greatest) I’ll kill you all”. The attacker claimed allegiance to Islamic State and demanded to release Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris attacks.

Earlier on Friday, the same individual followed the group of police officers and opened fire in the neighboring city of Carcassonne, BFMTV said.