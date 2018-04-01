President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Friday instructed the Palestinian representation to UN to convey an emergency meeting of the Security Council over clashes in Gaza that claimed the lives of 17 Palestinians.
Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian General Delegation to U.S., said that President Mahmoud Abbas “will take all necessary actions to protect the Palestinian people and instructed the mission of the State of Palestine to the UN to convene an emergency session”.
“Our legitimate protest against Israeli military occupation, colonization and apartheid is granted in international law and must be protected by the international community,” Dr. Zomlot added that “the 70-year-old practice of Israel’s shoot-to-kill policy and dehumanization of the Palestinian people must end and Israeli criminals must be brought to justice,” he said.