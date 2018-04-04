The CSTO is not authorized to interfere in Karabakh conflict, the former Armenian Defense Minister, Vagharshak Harutiunyan, told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, Karabakh conflict is not among the priorities for the CSTO.

“The CSTO can interfere in case of direct aggression only or at the request from Armenia,” Harutiunyan noted.

Former Armenian Defense Minister believes that accusing CSTO is the same as accusing NATO for non-interference. According to him, Russia is not interested in increasing tensions in the region.

“And even if someone tells us “hand over Karabakh’, we will not do it,” Harutiunyan concluded.