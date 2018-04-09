Russia highly appreciates the solidarity shared by CSTO member states over the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, said Russian Foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, after talks with his Tajik counterpart, Sirodjidin Aslov, TASS reported.

"We are grateful to our partners for close coordination in the UN, including support for the Russian priorities,” the Russian minister noted.

According to foreign minister, on April 4 at a special session of the OPCW Executive Council in The Hague, CSTO members made a joint statement that required strict adherence to the provisions of the convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons in a transparent, unbiased, professional investigation.

The CSTO member countries are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.