Russia, as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, plays a key role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
Armen Sarkissian, who on Monday formally assumed his duties as the fourth President of Armenia, told about the above-said to Russian News Agency TASS.
“Eventually, all regional conflicts find their settlement; they are quite surmountable,” the Armenian President said. “History has seen conflicts no less cruel and dramatic.”
As per Sarkissian, Russia, as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, plays a pivotal role in the Karabakh peace process.
“A three-party ceasefire in Karabakh was achieved 23 years ago exactly due to Russia’s mediation,” added the new President of Armenia. “We highly value these mediatory efforts in the search for a peaceful political solution to the problem.
“It is obvious that political will to achieve peace and accord is necessary for the settlement of the problem. Armenia, for its part, is doing everything it can to achieve peace and expects the same moves from the Azerbaijani side.”