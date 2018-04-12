YEREVAN. – We are closely following the sanctions being imposed on Russia, because Russia is our largest trading partner.

Suren Karayan, the acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments, said the abovementioned at a briefing after the Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

In his words, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the Russian national currency, the ruble, may have the greatest impact on Armenia.

“It doesn’t pose any danger yet in the short term,” stressed the acting minister. “But we are following [the developments] as well as holding [respective] consultations with our Russian associates.

“If necessary, the [Armenian] government will come up with its [relevant] mechanism for assistance [to Armenia’s exporters].”

The Russian ruble has fallen sharply in recent days.