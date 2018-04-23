YEREVAN.- Head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan called Serge Sagsyan's resignation a wise step.

In his conversation with the correspondent of Radio Liberty, Baghdasaryan noted that Sargsyan put the interests of the state above his own interests. According to him, the political process continues. After the discussions of the last days, this step was not unexpected, otherwise there would be very negative consequences, Baghdasaryan added. Serzh Sargsyan will remain the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that acting PM Karapetyan will start talks over candidates for the PM's post on April 25.