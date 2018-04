YEREVAN . – David Tonoyan is an excellent candidate for the post of Armenian Defense Minister, MP from Yelq faction Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The current head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations David Tonoyan is an excellent candidate for the post of the Minister of Defense of Armenia. He is a true professional, a decent man who was not the hero of any corruption scandal. I think, Tonoyan will continue to serve our homeland in this new post.”