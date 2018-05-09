The United States looks forward to working closely with the new government and with the people of Armenia.

The aforesaid is noted in Tuesday’s press statement by US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert.

“The United States congratulates Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime Minister of Armenia,” the statement reads. “We look forward to working closely with the new government and with the people of Armenia on the many areas of shared interest between our countries, including increasing trade, working in support of democracy and rule of law, and safeguarding regional and global security.”

As a result of voting at the National Assembly (NA) special session on Tuesday, NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head and PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, and by a vote of 59 for and 42 against.