YEREVAN. – Armenia on Wednesday marks Victory and Peace Day.
Since early morning, President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly Chairman Ara Babloyan, Acting Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, former Acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, National Security Service Director Georgi Kutoyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II have laid wreaths in front of the Eternal Flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Victory Park in capital city Yerevan.
On the same day, new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan headed to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).
A solemn public assembly is to be held at Victory Park.