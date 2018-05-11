YEREVAN. – Member of Yelk faction Ararat Mirzoyan has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to appoint Ararat Mirzoyan based on the request of Armenian PM.
Born on November 23, 1979 in Yerevan.
2000 - Graduated from the Department of Art of the Faculty of History of the YSU (Yerevan State University).
2002 - Master’s Degree of the same Faculty. Historian.
2004 - State Management Academy of the Republic of Armenia. State employee, specialist in public administration and local self-government.
2005 - Postgraduate of the NAS (National Academy of Sciences) of the Republic of Armenia. Candidate of Historical Sciences.
2003 - 2005 - Junior Researcher of the Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.
2005 - 2007 - Chief Archivist of the Department of Socio-Political Documents of the National Archives of Armenia.
2007- 2010 - “HSBC Bank Armenia” CJSC, Specialist.
2011 - 2012 - Analyst of the international news agency “Regnum.”
2012 - 2013 - Coordinator of the program of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) for informing voters.
October, 2012 - February, 2013 - Lecturer of the YSU (Yerevan State University).
2013 - 2015 - Head of the research group of the “Aurora and 100 Lives” initiative of the “Development Initiatives of Armenia” Foundation (IDEA).
2014 - 2017 - Expert on political parties and strategic planning of the Netherlands Institute for Multi-Party Democracy (NIMD).
Founding member of the “Civil Contract” party.
2016 - Member of the Board of the party.
April 2, 2017 - Elected Member of the National Assembly from the territorial electoral list of the electoral district #3 of the “Way Out” alliance of parties.
2016 - Awarded the Certificate of Honor of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia.
Author of numerous analytical publications in the Armenian and international media.
Married, with two children.