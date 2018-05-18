Russia has always viewed Nord Stream 2 as a strictly economic project carried out on a corporate level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Interfax reported.

Putin also said gas transit via Ukraine would continue after Nord Stream 2 has been launched, if this makes economic sense.

"I want to underline that the supplies will continue if they prove to be economically justified and feasible for economic actors," Putin said.

Merkel said Germany was convinced Ukraine's role as a transit nation must be preserved after Nord Stream 2 is launched. This is of strategic importance and Germany is ready to play its part and provider assistance. It is also necessary to think about guarantees for Ukraine, she said.