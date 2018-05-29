Sometimes Ukraine’s common sense and concern for its own citizens become hostage to their hate to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Minsk.

His remark came in response to comment on Ukrainian decision to withdraw from CIS.

“As for the actions of our Ukrainian neighbors, often times common sense and concern about their own people become hostage to their hate against Russia. They make statements about the need to sever diplomatic relations without thinking about hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who work in Russia, they also make statements about leaving the CIS. If you mean to leave, then do it,” TASS reported quoting Lavrov.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian President decided to withdraw from the agreement. Pyotr Poroshenko announced on Saturday he had signed a decree on recalling Ukrainian representatives from all the CIS statutory bodies.