YEREVAN. – It is necessary to exclude any possible illegal influence of the Armed Forces on the political and electoral processes, says the program submitted by the new Armenian government headed by PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The personnel of the Armed Forces, be it a soldier or a general, should be able to express their will in the elections as a free citizen of the Republic of Armenia, the program reads.

The program points to the need of raising the level of combat capability of the Armenian Armed Forces with the necessary armament, the replenishment of military equipment and material and technical means, as well as the need of introducing modern military management, and the establishment of new criteria for increasing combat skills of personnel.