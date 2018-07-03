Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is accused of beating person

YEREVAN. – Eduard Babayan, assistant to the President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia (ARMNOC), has been detained.

The Investigative Committee informed about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On Monday at 9:30pm, a call was received from a capital city Yerevan hospital that a 50-year-old man, who was suffering from bodily injuries, had come to the hospital for medical assistance.

According to preliminary information, these injuries was caused during an incident that had occurred on the same day at the Olympavan gym.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident.

The 50-year-old man was recognized as a victim and was questioned.

Eduard Babayan, who presented himself as the assistant to the ARMNOC President—Prosperous Armenia Party leader and tycoon MP Gagik Tsarukyan—was detained on suspicion of causing severe bodily harm to the victim.

Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned.

The investigation into this criminal case is still in progress.

To note, Babayan is the head of Tsarukyan’s security service.

