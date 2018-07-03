News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.49
EUR
561.67
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is accused of beating person
Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is accused of beating person
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Eduard Babayan, assistant to the President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia (ARMNOC), has been detained. 

The Investigative Committee informed about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On Monday at 9:30pm, a call was received from a capital city Yerevan hospital that a 50-year-old man, who was suffering from bodily injuries, had come to the hospital for medical assistance.

According to preliminary information, these injuries was caused during an incident that had occurred on the same day at the Olympavan gym.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident.

The 50-year-old man was recognized as a victim and was questioned.

Eduard Babayan, who presented himself as the assistant to the ARMNOC President—Prosperous Armenia Party leader and tycoon MP Gagik Tsarukyan—was detained on suspicion of causing severe bodily harm to the victim.

Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned.

The investigation into this criminal case is still in progress.

To note, Babayan is the head of Tsarukyan’s security service.

Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is detained
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 Armenia citizens killed in Russia road accident
And another Armenian was hospitalized in critical condition...
 Car hits 60-year-old Armenia woman, she dies on way to hospital
The 17-year-old driver did not flee the seen…
 Armenia tycoon MP’s security service chief is detained
He is suspected of deliberately causing serious damage to health…
 Armenian family killed in Russia car crash (PHOTOS)
Two grownups and two children were killed...
 Criminal case launched into Armenia road accident that claimed 4 lives
The Investigative Committee of Armenia…
 At least 47 people killed in Indian bus crash
The state authorities expressed their condolences to the families of the victims…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news