Nature Protection Minister: Single-use plastic will be banned in Armenia
Nature Protection Minister: Single-use plastic will be banned in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Nature Protection Ministry has announced a process to cut out single-use plastics in Armenia, said Armenian Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan on Tuesday.

“The process will begin in a community and then will be held at the provincial level. Later on Armenia will join the countries where the single-use plastic should be banned,” he said.

According to him, alternative to plastic will be offered.

“We will distribute pouch bags and recycle plastic bottles in the community, where the process will be launched.

The Ministry has funding from international partners and will not take any money from the budget, said the Minister.

Single-use plastic is banned in many countries all around the world.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
