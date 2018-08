Member of the National Assembly (NA) “Tsarukyan” Faction and chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on European Integration, Naira Zohrabyan, will head the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) list in the Yerevan Council of Elders’ election.

NA “Tsarukyan” Faction Secretary Vahe Enfiajyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that political commentator and TV broadcaster Petros Ghazaryan will be second on the said PAP list.