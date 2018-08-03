US special counsel seeks to question Azerbaijan president’s ex-son-in-law

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller wishes to interview Azerbaijan-born Russian pop star Emin Agalarov—who is also the former son-in-law of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev—along the lines of the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential elections in 2016.
According to Scott Balber, the attorney for Agalarov, Mueller had sent a request for an interview with Agalarov, but the conversations on such an interview are ongoing, and it is not yet clear what will happen, reported NBC.
Emin Agalarov was in the “spotlight” for his part in setting up a talk between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer. It was reported that this Russian attorney had information on Hillary Clinton.