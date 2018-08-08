Saudi Arabia stops buying Canadian wheat, barley amid diplomatic crisis

The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) announced it will no longer purchase Canadian grain amid a diplomatic crisis between Riyadh and Ottawa, Reuters reported.
“As of Tuesday August 7, 2018, Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) can no longer accept milling wheat or feed barley cargoes of Canadian origin to be supplied,” the statement of the organization said.
According to Arabian media, in 2017, Saudi Arabia imported 66 tons of Canadian wheat and 132 tons of barley.
As reported earlier, on Thursday, Saudi Arabia, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed concern over the detention of human rights defender Samar Badawi, the sister of blogger Raif Badawi, in Saudi Arabia, and called for the release of both. Free Saudi Liberals website founder Raif Badawi was arrested in 2012 for criticizing representatives of the clergy and religious police of the kingdom.
Following Canadian diplomats’ statements, the Saudi Foreign Ministry recalled his ambassador to Ottawa, and declared the Canadian ambassador in Riyadh persona non grata, giving him 24 hours to leave the country.
In addition, Saudi Arabia announced the freezing of all new trade and investment contacts, suspended joint educational programs with Canada and sending Saudi students to this country.
Kingdom’s actions were supported by the UAE, Bahrain, Palestine and Gulf Cooperation Council. The Saudi Arabian Airlines announced suspension of flights to and from Canada’s Toronto.
Canada’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the recall and stated that Ottawa's stance would remain unchanged, and Canada would continue to defend human rights.