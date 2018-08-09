News
Abbas urges world to intervene in Gaza escalation
Abbas urges world to intervene in Gaza escalation
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appealed to the international community to intervene in the Gaza Strip escalation in order to stop further destabilization, RIA Novosti reported referring to Wafa.

According to the source, Mahmoud Abbas held on Thursday international contacts at all levels to stop the Israeli escalation against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas highlighted the danger of this escalation and urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop further destruction and instability.

As reported earlier, the Hamas militants fired about 150 rockets in Israel from the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian doctors, three people were killed from Palestinian side, Israelis reported about seven injured.
