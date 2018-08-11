US lawmaker renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu called urged Donald Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide amid the decision to double tariffs on Turkey.
Ted Lieu said he agreed with President Trump’s decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Congressman Lieu was one of the lawmakers who signed a letter ahead of April 24 this year urging Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
On this I agree with @realDonaldTrump. Turkey has been trending towards authoritarianism & becoming more anti-American.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 10, 2018
Many of us have also pushed for recognition of the Armenian genocide. I urge @realDonaldTrump to do so. The US should not continue to ignore historical facts. https://t.co/1bTMhN7xp9
A day earlier President Donald Trump has instructed to double tariffs on steel and aluminum for Turkey.
“I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!” Trump tweeted.
I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018