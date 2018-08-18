News
ARF to have no female candidate at upcoming Yerevan municipal council election
ARF to have no female candidate at upcoming Yerevan municipal council election
Armenia
Politics

Even though the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia has yet to decide who will head the party list in the Yerevan Council of Elders election, it will not have a female candidate.

Arsen Hambardzumyan, a member of the Supreme Body of ARF Armenia, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We have three possible candidates,” Hambardzumyan noted, in particular. “We are still discussing who from them will lead the list.”

He added that their candidate had no problem in terms of public recognition, and that they will be able to present their candidate in a proper manner.

Also, the ARF representative assured that they have fairly good chances in the forthcoming Yerevan city council election.

The government on Thursday reduced the powers of the Yerevan Council of Elders.

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia on Saturday announced that the snap election for Yerevan municipal council will take place on September 23.

The respective election campaign season will start on September 10 and conclude on September 21.
