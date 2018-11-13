Armenia, Greece discus military cooperation

The delegation headed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan is in Greece with a working visit.
On Tuesday, Artak Davtyan met the Chief of the General Staff of the Greek National Defense, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, and the Greek ground forces’ leadership.
The sides discussed issues related to the Armenian-Greek bilateral military cooperation and highlighted the importance of cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, represented in 2019 bilateral cooperation plan.
The delegation visited a training center for ground forces tanks in Greece, where Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan planted an olive tree as a symbol of peace.
On Tuesday, the delegation headed by Artak Davtyan took part in the Atina-2018 International Conference on Crisis Management and Security in Athens.