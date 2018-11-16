Armenian is featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list of industrial innovators for 2019

Armenian Hripsime Rema Matevosyan is on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Manufacturing & Industry 2019 list of standout young makers and industrial innovators.
Matevosyan is a mathematician, engineer, and a young aerospace industry specialist who has founded her own startup, which is engaged in high-altitude imaging and geospatial data.
“Hripsime Rema Matevosyan cofounded Swiftera, a high-altitude imaging company that uses a floating camera to go above what drones can reach but below the level of satellites,” Forbes wrote, in particular, regarding Matevosyan.