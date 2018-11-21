Armenian official: US understands our need for energy cooperation with Iran

YEREVAN. – The United States understands the need for Armenia to cooperate with Iran in the field of energy, Armenia’s acting Energy Minister Garegin Baghramyan told reporters referring to the U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Sanctions cannot lead to the problems with the implementation of joint Armenia-Iran energy projects. The acting minister stressed the importance of preserving energy balance and securing flows through Iranian electric transmission line.

Baghramyan informed about the recent meeting with the representatives of the State Department when the Armenian side briefed the Americans on the development of our energy system based on cooperation with the Iranian side amid economic blockade by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Sanctions against Iran have been applied for a long time. The United States understand the need for Armenia to cooperate with Iran in the field of energy. We cannot have any problems on this,” he added.