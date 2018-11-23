Over $11,106,000 raised during All-Armenian Fund Telethon 2018

A total of $11,106,633 were pledged as donations to Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund during its 12-hour Telethon 2018, which was held in Los Angeles; this was announced at the conclusion of this event, at 10am Armenia time.
At the same time it was noted that the donations were still in progress, and therefore the amount may increase, Armenpress reported.
In particular, proceeds from the 21st annual telethon of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will benefit the installation of drip irrigation systems in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
The second objective of this fundraising event is to expand the use of solar energy in Artsakh.
Proceeds from Telethon 2018 will also benefit community infrastructure in Armenia.