Armenia snap parliamentary election campaign season kicks off

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of the election, the National Assembly seats will distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds, which are 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.