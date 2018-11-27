Armenia president starts his visit to Germany (PHOTO)

The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has arrived in Germany on an official visit, his assistant Hasmik Poghosyan wrote on Facebook.
President Armen Sarkissian is in Berlin at the invitation of the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
In the framework of the visit, the President of Armenia will meet with the highest leadership of Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.
Issues related to the agenda and prospects of the bilateral cooperation will be in the center of the discussions.