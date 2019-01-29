News
Tuesday
January 29
Shots fired in Armenia ex-MP’s restaurant; 1 dead, 8 injured (PHOTOS)
Shots fired in Armenia ex-MP’s restaurant; 1 dead, 8 injured (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person was killed and eight others were injured after shots were fired Tuesday at a restaurant belonging to a former MP, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At around 2:10am, police received a call from several hospitals in Abovyan town and capital city Yerevan that they had admitted a number of people with gunshot wounds and physical injuries, as well as a person who was dead.

According to shamshyan.com, the police and investigators found out that these persons were hospitalized from a restaurant in Abovyan, and which belongs to ex-MP Melik Manukyan.

A large number of fired bullet shells, bullets, traces of blood, an iron crowbar with traces of blood, and a bloody hat were found at the restaurant and the adjacent area.

A private room of this restaurant was closed off in order for the special experts to examine.

An investigation team has been set up, and a criminal case has been filed into this incident.

Some relatives of former lawmaker M. Martirosyan are among the injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
